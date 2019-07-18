Dangerous Heat and Partly Cloudy Skies Forecast for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM FRIDAY.
- It's a warm start to the day with light rain on radar north of I-40.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be 105+.
- Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will push through by early next week cooling us down to the 80s.
