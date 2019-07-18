  • Dangerous Heat and Partly Cloudy Skies Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM FRIDAY.
    • It's a warm start to the day with light rain on radar north of I-40.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be 105+.
    • Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will push through by early next week cooling us down to the 80s.
    Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast

