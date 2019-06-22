Dangerously humid temps, lingering storms forecast for Mid-South through weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving into the area, effecting areas mainly along and north of I-40.
- Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow morning.
- Its going to be a scorcher tomorrow – daytime highs reach into the lower 90s, with feel like temperatures near 105°
- Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!
- Low rain chances for the weekend, with a cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures and more widespread rain by Monday.
