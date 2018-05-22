0 Dangers of hitting a manhole cover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after an 18-year-old Frances Anne Fortner in Jackson, Mississippi was killed in a single-vehicle accident. Witnesses on the scene say she crashed her car after she hit a manhole cover that wasn’t bolted down.

Many Memphis drivers say hitting a manhole cover on a number of city streets is incredibly dangerous.

Memphis driver Jasmine Jones said, “It just makes your whole car immediately jump and bounce. You have no control.”

We drove down Poplar, Central, Crump and Danny Thomas; drivers say many of the manhole covers on the streets look very unstable.

While explaining the driving experience, Jones said, “You have to keep control of the steering wheel or else you will lose control.”

Robert Knecht, Director of the Memphis Public Works Department told FOX13 it’s an issue the city knows about and there is a potentially easy fix.

Knecht said, “You can easily adjust the height of that manhole with some rings and they called him riser rings. And make them fit the right elevation.”

However, just like a pothole; the city might not know a location until someone calls and alerts them.

Knecht advised, “Call 311.”

