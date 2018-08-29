0 Dashcam video shows deadly West Memphis police high-speed chase, shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Footage captured from a dashboard camera was released by police, showing the deadly police chase and shooting in May.

A shoplifting call at the West Memphis Walmart quickly spiraled into a daredevil getaway attempt on Interstate 40.

RELATED: Letter reveals what led to deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis

Dashcam video from May (watch above) shows Ronald Clinton dodging officers and weaving through traffic after employees said Clinton stole items from the store.

Clinton led police in a black Nissan Altima on the high-speed chase heading east on I-40 toward Memphis.

The chase had multiple stops and starts, and in one case state police said an officer was almost hit by Clinton as he was driving away.

At one point, police seemed to have Clinton’s car pinned between police cruisers, but Clinton was able to squeeze through a gap and continue driving.

The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour as drivers on the road tried to get out of the way.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The final time the suspect stopped, the officer who fired shots hit Clinton's car in the rear, causing it to spin around.

The officer then exited his vehicle and was shouting commands to Clinton while standing in front of the car. That is when state police said the car "accelerated and started driving towards him. He had his service weapon drawn and fired several shots into the vehicle."

In the video, at least five gunshots can be heard, as Clinton drove his car the wrong way.

The car then crashed into a tractor trailer truck that was stopped in the eastbound lane.

Once officers got to the suspect, they tried to render aid, but he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The West Memphis officer who shot Clinton was cleared in the shooting by Arkansas state police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.