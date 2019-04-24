0 Data shows a decrease in heroin overdoses, officials cite possibility of more 'sinister' drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 uncovered new information that shows the number of cases of heroin overdoses and seizures are down.

Drug addicition counselors warn that the problem of deadly overdoses still remains because another street drug is taking over.

"Cole," a recovering drug addict said the human tolls have been unimaginable when it comes to heroin.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I have overdosed 18 times," he told FOX13 as he reflected on how easy it was to find the heroin a few years ago. "It was almost easier heroin on the streets as it was marijuana."

According to data FOX13 received from Memphis police, that has changed. The amount of heroin seized by MPD has been dropping from 2016 to the present.

The number of fatal heroin overdoses has dropped by almost half from 2016 through 2019.

"I think it is important to be cautiously optimistic here," Dr. Ted Burner, CEO of Turning Point Addicition campuses told FOX13.

Bender received the data FOX13 got from Memphis Police, Memphis Fire and Shelby County Fire Departments. He said the numbers show those departments are administering more doses of life-saving Narcan.

"Every time one of those doses are used, someone suffering from this disease is turning their life around," Bender said.

Despite those positives, Bender said there is another more sinister street drug taking the lives of users.

"It is a hydrocodone that is pressed on the street and laced with the very synthetic drug fentanyl and we are seeing a lot of the overdose deaths because of those," Bender said.

Which means for the people who do illicit drugs, the danger has not gone away.

"The drugs are still very, very dangerous. You don't know what you are getting on the streets these days," 'Cole' said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.