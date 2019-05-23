0 Data shows teenagers are usually responsible for carjackings, threatening victims with firearms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Young offenders are to blame for a number of carjackings in Memphis in the past several months.

Although there were a number of incidents this year, carjackings are still down compared to this time last year.

FOX13 spoke with a carjacking victim who said he learned a valuable lesson when someone got away in his car.

“That crime, affected me physically, it affected me emotionally,” Pastor Ricky Floyd said.

Floyd admitted he let his guard down minutes before he was carjacked in 2016 at a South Memphis gas station while putting air in his tire.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“’No one’s out robbing anyone this time in the morning, it’s people going to work.’ That was my justification. ‘This is going to be quick, I’m just going to get out, put some air in the tire,’” Floyd said.

In a matter of seconds, Floyd went from putting air in his tire to bleeding after he was dragged through the parking lot when his robber sped off.

Floyd said he is concerned about more possible carjackings as the summer months approach.

“Unfortunately, there are just going to have to be people who are made examples out of because sometimes just saying ‘There is a law,’ and people not experiencing consequences of the law is not enough,” Floyd said.

Crime data shows there were close to 80 carjackings this year. The numbers are down compared to this time last year when there were more than 100 reported incidents.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said younger offenders are using firearms to intimidate victims. Many of the suspects are teenagers.

RELATED: Uber Eats driver carjacked in Memphis, police say

“I think it’s the video game, I think it’s boredom, I think the mental stability, the aces that many of our children are faced with, I think the drugs,” Floyd said.

RELATED: 2 detained, 1 on the run after carjacking leads to crash in Memphis

There are simple steps you can take, such as locking your car doors when you are going in and out of a gas station.

It sounds simple, but police said a number of these incidents are coming from people who leave their doors unlocked.

FOX13 reached out to Memphis police to ask if they expect the numbers to increase during the summer months. We will let you know when we hear back from them.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.