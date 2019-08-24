Daughter charged for shooting mother in Shelby County, deputies say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman has been arrested after deputies said she shot her mother Tuesday night.
Detectives in Shelby County have charged Alexcia Jones, 22, after officials said she confessed to shooting her mother.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night.
Investigators said a woman was shot on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Overnight, deputies arrested Jones for shooting her mother.
Jones has been charged with numerous felonies, including criminal Attempt First Degree Murder.
Overnight: SCSO detectives have charged Alexcia Jones, 22, after she confessed to shooting her mother Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive. Jones was charged with numerous felonies, including Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/XnQ2HQHymn— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 24, 2019
