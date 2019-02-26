0 Daughter hits pot hole on interstate, misses final moments with mom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A woman traveling through Tennessee to see her ill mom said she hit a pothole on I-24 and while waiting for repairs, her mom died, according to a report from FOX 17 in Nashville.

Victoria, who didn't want FOX 17 News to use her last name, said she was rushing from Georgia to Illinois on Sunday afternoon to see her mom who was ill in the hospital.

On her journey, Victoria said she hit a pothole on I-24 near Exit 31, causing two flat tires.

“My mother is dying and now here I am in Nashville instead of in Illinois with my family,” Victoria explained.

It all started with a phone call no one ever wants to get.

“I found out that my mom's health was fading rather fast, you know, she's a cancer survivor and her conditions with COPD worsened rather fast. So, I hopped in the car,” Victoria said.

She said she didn't expect to see pothole after pothole on I-24.

“Next thing I know I'm like, 'I know I'm gonna get a flat', and sure enough, I got a flat,” Victoria said.

Nearby officers helped Victoria and insurance tried to find her a rental car without success. But that night, Victoria said her mother passed away, and she wasn't there to see her one last time.

“I slept in my car all night and then I got the phone call that she had passed,” Victoria said, “I just wish I got to say goodbye to her. That's gonna hurt me forever.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they are working around the clock on potholes Monday after the flood and have since filled that specific pothole.

"The weather has not been cooperative for us to even patch potholes," TDOT's BJ Doughty said. "While it has been the perfect weather to cause potholes."

But Victoria thinks the road should have been blocked off or had some sort of warning signage posted.

“I missed precious moments of my mother's life, like, the last moments of her life because of this, I would have made it had I not gotten that flat tire, had I had a warning sign,” Victoria said.

Now, she's regretting a drive that not only cost her more than $1,000 in damages but the last moments of her mom's life.