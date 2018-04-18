  • Daughter rushed to hospital after father runs red light, hits car

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A two-year-old was critically injured and her father was arrested after a crash in Whitehaven.

    Police were called to an accident at Horn Lake and Shelby Dr. Tuesday evening.

    Investigators told FOX13 a two-year-old was transported to Lebonheur in critical condition.

    Police said Derrick Henderson was driving westbound on Shelby Drive and ran a red light. He crashed into another vehicle, and the two passengers were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

    The two-year-old was Henderson's daughter. Police said she was sitting in the front seat without the "appropriate child restraint." She is still in critical condition.

    Police said Derrick Henderson had no valid driver's license because it had been revoked in September 2016. There was also an active warrant.

    He was booked into the Shelby County jail on charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, driving with a revoked license, disregarding a traffic signal, violation of child restraint law, financial responsibility and reckless driving.

