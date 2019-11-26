  • Dave Chapelle coming to the Orpheum next week

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dave Chapelle is coming to Memphis next week. 

    The Orpheum Theater announced on Twitter Tuesday morning the iconic comedian will be here Dec. 5. 

    Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories