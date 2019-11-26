Dave Chapelle coming to the Orpheum next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dave Chapelle is coming to Memphis next week.
The Orpheum Theater announced on Twitter Tuesday morning the iconic comedian will be here Dec. 5.
NOW ANNOUNCING: Dave Chapelle returns to the Orpheum Theatre stage on Dec. 5 ✨ Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10am: https://t.co/bwZ2hQtZL8 pic.twitter.com/tDbWdhZnXD— Orpheum Theatre (@TheOrpheumTN) November 26, 2019
Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
