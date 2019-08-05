0 Dayton, El Paso mass shootings reinvigorate gun debate

The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have people debating open carry and "gun-free" zones.

Hundreds of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers were in our nation's capital Saturday when news broke out of El Paso.

Twenty people were killed at a Walmart in a busy shopping center.

The group converged on the White House, demanding an end to gun violence in honor of the El Paso victims.

Eve Jorgensen, Arkansas Volunteer Chapter Leader for Moms Demand tweeting: "Walmart, please stop allowing open carry of guns in your stores."

The NRA has been silent after the nation's most recent mass shootings. Tweeting nothing about the situation.

On my Facebook page, however, enthusiasts argue guns aren't the problem.

For example, Greg Baylous says "People can't conceal carry around that mall in Texas. That's sad or that gunman would have been stopped."

Trending stories:

A quick Google search revealed the issue is much more complicated than that.

Texas law allows permit holders to open and conceal carry.

However, according to the Simon Property Group website, the company that owns the shopping center the Walmart was located in, weapons are not allowed.

We've reached out to Walmart for confirmation about what that store's specific policy is, but haven't heard back.

The mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio happened at the Oregon District, a downtown hub filled with restaurants, shopping, and bars.

Ohio's law states open and concealed carry are legal in the state, however, not while consuming alcohol.

Weapons are banned in the Beale Street Entertainment District, an area similar to the Oregon District in Dayton.

Beale Street has increased security over the summer months, requiring people to go through a metal detector and paying a cover charge.

FOX13 has put in calls to Walmart, the Beale Street Merchants Association, and others regarding their policies on open and concealed carry.

Once we have that information, we will provide that to you.

Memphis Police tell us they are at the normal operating level, but with extra patrols.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.