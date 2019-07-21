Deadly crash in Frayser leaves driver facing multiple charges including DUI, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is facing DUI charges after a deadly crash on a Frayser road.
Officers responded to the fatal crash at Thomas St. and Academy Dr. at 2:27 Sunday morning.
Investigators say Jimmy Maze, 51, was attempting to exit a private drive when he was hit by another car.
The 41-year-old passenger of the second vehicle was fatally injured.
Police have charged Maze with DUI, Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving, Public Intoxication, and Violation of Finacial Law.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}