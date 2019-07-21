  • Deadly crash in Frayser leaves driver facing multiple charges including DUI, officials say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is facing DUI charges after a deadly crash on a Frayser road.

    Officers responded to the fatal crash at Thomas St. and Academy Dr. at 2:27 Sunday morning.

    Investigators say Jimmy Maze, 51, was attempting to exit a private drive when he was hit by another car.

    The 41-year-old passenger of the second vehicle was fatally injured.

    Police have charged Maze with DUI, Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving, Public Intoxication, and Violation of Finacial Law.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories