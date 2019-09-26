Deadly crash that killed a woman and 2 children has been ruled accidental by Mississippi officials

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi investigators have ruled the crash that killed two children and a woman to be accidental.
According to a press release from the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary autopsy has been released and the primary diagnosis Is drowning.
No lethal trauma has been noted.
We're still waiting on the toxicology report for Symphony Wilson.
Family members said Cortez Wilson, 2, was found on a sandbar in Dundee, Mississippi via helicopter. His body was sent to the medical examiner's office.
Investigators said the 5-year-old girl’s body, Brenilah Moore, and Wilson's body was found days before.
