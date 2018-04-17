0 Deadly shooting at Memphis motel stemmed from dice game

A Memphis man is facing several criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting at a Memphis motel.

The victim, Marcus Price, was found shot to death on April 11. Police found his body in an outside dog pin at the Memphis Inn on American Way.

Police followed a trail of blood from the victim’s body back to room 236. In that room, investigators found bullet holes in the room door, windows and walls. They also found spent shell casings from three different guns, according to an arrest affidavit.

Surveillance video showed “what appeared to be gun fire exploding out of the room” the night before. Moments later, several people ran out of the room, including the man who was found dead outside.

Police identified two potential witnesses and brought them in for questioning. One of them told officers that he, his brother, and two others rented out the room to “shoot dice.” Four other people showed up as well.

When the game was over, one of the witnesses said he was counting his money. He told police he had a gun in his back pocket, and one of the other men, who he identified as Eric Bland, tried to reach for it, according to the affidavit.

The man said he slapped Bland’s hand away, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled out his own gun and opened fire. The witness and his brother said the bullet nearly hit him in the head. He fell on the bed and started shooting back.

Another witness corroborated the brothers’ statements that Bland reached for another man’s gun and then began shooting his own.

Marcus Price was fatally wounded by the gunfire, according to police.

Eric Bland was located by investigators. He was taken into custody, where he made a statement that he did not have a gun and could not identify anyone who was in the room at the time of the dice game, according to the affidavit.

Eric Bland was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As of right now, no charges have been filed in the murder of Marcus Price.

