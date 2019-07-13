0 Deadly stabbing victim leaves trail of blood trying to get help at Cordova home, neighbors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after investigators said she left a blood trail to a Cordova home after she was stabbed.

Officers told FOX13 she knew her killer – that suspect is in custody.

Neighbors told FOX13 the victim got out of her car with her throat slashed. She ran to a nearby home for help.

“She basically should have been dead when she hit the parked car because she was bleeding so badly… Somehow she made it all the way down the street and into my garage, because she was trying to find help. But by that time, she was already gone,” said neighbor Rita Finnie in Cordova.

Investigators told FOX13 the victim crashed her car and ran down the street – leaving a trail of blood.

Multiple crime scene markers marked the path. Finnie told FOX13 the young victim ran into her garage for help.

“My heart and prayers go out to her family. I cannot imagine the pain that her mother and father are feeling right now.”

It was devastating to see a young woman lose her life. Finnie said she and her other family member called 911 and tried to help the woman, but she died in the garage of their home.

“It really breaks my heart. It’s hard to see… it’s very hard to see,” Finnie said.

FOX13 reached out to family members of the victim. They said they do not want to speak at this time.

MPD is not releasing the name of the victim because all her family has not been notified. The suspect's name hasn’t been released as charges are still being filed.

