Deaf woman groped, held at gunpoint by man asking her for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deaf woman is lucky to be alive after a scary incident happened to her Friday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, an unknown person approached in her in the area of Summer Ave. and Graham St. and asked her for ride Friday afternoon while she was pumping gas. The victim told police the suspect attempted to lure her into a secluded area in an unknown apartment complex, but she refused at which time the suspect then asked her to drive him to a business in the 3900 block of Austin Peay.
The victim became nervous and asked the suspect to get out of her vehicle. The suspect then displayed a box cutter and a black handgun. He held the box cutter to her throat as he assaulted her causing a laceration to the left side of her neck.
The victim then drove to the 3500 block of Covington Pike where the suspect followed her into the business. Once inside the business, the victim was able to escape and ask for help at which time the suspect left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a male black, 5’4’’, 130 pounds, dark complexion with a small afro type hair style faded on the sides wearing a red shirt, red pants and black shoes.
FOX13's Tony Atkins spoke to that victim today in a one-on-one interview. Hear from the woman who describes the horrifying moments, on FOX13 News at 9.
