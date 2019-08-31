  • Death investigation underway after 24-year-old woman found dead in Memphis home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for answers after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in South Memphis.

    Memphis Police were called to the 3300 block of Alta Rd. around 9:58 Saturday morning.

    Investigators said a man called for an ambulance regarding his 24-year-old girlfriend who was not breathing.

    MPD has not identified the body.

    Police told FOX13 a death investigation is underway for this incident.

    No arrests have been made at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

