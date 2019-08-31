Death investigation underway after 24-year-old woman found dead in Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for answers after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in South Memphis.
Memphis Police were called to the 3300 block of Alta Rd. around 9:58 Saturday morning.
Investigators said a man called for an ambulance regarding his 24-year-old girlfriend who was not breathing.
MPD has not identified the body.
Police told FOX13 a death investigation is underway for this incident.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
