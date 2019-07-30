Death investigation underway after body found at hotel, police say

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was found dead at a Tunica hotel.
Officers were called to check on the well being of someone at the Royal Inn Hotel on Highway 61.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police arrived on the scene before 9 a.m. on July 29.
When they got to the room, two people were found unresponsive at the hotel.
A man was airlifted to the Methodist University and, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy. Police said currently, no names are being released.
This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}