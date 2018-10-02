Death investigation underway after granddaughter finds grandparents on the floor of their MS home

Officers are digging into a criminal death investigation after a couple was found on the floor of their home in Mississippi.
Marshall County investigators were called to the 100 block of Red Hills Rd., just west of Byhalia.
The couple was found by their granddaughter Tuesday morning. Investigators say the woman was dead on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- President Donald Trump rally in Southaven: What you can expect
- Two people shot at Memphis gas station
- Man tries to buy 8-year-old girl at Walmart, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The man had extremely high blood pressure when police arrived on the scene. The man is still in the hospital- unrelated to the incident at the home.
At this time, investigators don’t know how the woman died; but she did have bruises on her face and blood was found on the scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}