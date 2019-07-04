  • Death investigation underway after man found dead in yard

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a death in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to police, they were called to the 1700 block of Trezevant for a suspicious person call. 

    When they arrived, they found a man dead in the yard. He was covered in blood. 

    The cause of death has not been released. 

    FOX13 is following this developing story. Check back for updates. 

     

