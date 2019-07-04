Death investigation underway after Memphis man found dead in yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a death in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to police, they were called to the 1700 block of Trezevant for a suspicious person call.
When they arrived, they found a man dead in the yard. He was covered in blood.
The cause of death has not been released.
At times, Loretta, a former resident, was speechless and other times, she was upset and frustrated.
“I just don’t know what to think anymore,” she said. “I don’t even know what to say.”
She didn’t provide her full name, but said she used to live near S. Trezevant St. for more than 20 years and still has family in the area.
“It’s terrible,” Loretta said.
Investigators told FOX13 they got a call before 8 a.m. about suspicious person when they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
At this time, Memphis Police said there is no information on any suspects.
The investigation comes less than a week after a fatal shooting just down the street, about a quarter of a mile, on Twain Avenue.
Takimon Culp was arrested and charged with first degree murder in that case.
Culp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.
