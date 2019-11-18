Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Binghampton, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple Memphis police cars are on the scene near a local home.
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the scene. Police told us this has not been declared a homicide at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine how the woman died. An autopsy will be done later this week to figure out what happened, according to police.
Crime scene tape has blocked a neighborhood road near Malcolm Street and Summer Ave in Binghampton.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time. The woman found dead has been identified.
FOX13 is pressing MPD for answers concerning this investigation. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates from the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD
- 1 man shot, woman detained after incident at local motel in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}