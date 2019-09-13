  • Death of mother, baby ruled homicide after Shelby County house fire

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- New information has been released after a deadly house fire in Shelby County.

    SCSO told FOX13 the two deaths were homicides.

    Officials have also confirmed Heather Cook, 32, and 4-month-old Bentley Cook were killed in the fire.

    The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

     

     

     

    Two people are dead following a house fire in Southeast Shelby County. 

    According to the Shelby County Fire Department, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a house on fire in the 6900 block of Bennington Circle. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    The Shelby County Sheriff Department told FOX13 two people inside the house died, among those people was an infant. 

    The case is now in the hands of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

    This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13's Amicia Ramsey will have the very latest LIVE from the scene on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories