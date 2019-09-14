Deaths of mother, baby ruled homicide after Shelby County house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A murder investigation is underway after a deadly house fire in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Fire Department, they received a call around 9:30 Friday morning to a report of a house on fire in the 6900 block of Bennington Circle.
Officials have also confirmed Heather Cook, 32, and 4-month-old Bentley Cook were killed in the fire.
SCSO told FOX13 the two deaths were homicides. The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
The case is now in the hands of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 News for LIVE updates on this investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}