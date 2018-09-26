0 Deaths of mother, kids who drove into Mississippi River ruled a murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Crittenden County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Aisha Fair and her two sons a murder-suicide.

Several weeks after deputies found Fair and her young boys inside of a car in the Mississippi River, the event was officially a murder-suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family identifies Memphis mother and 2 children after drowning in lake

Days before driving into the river, Fair posted on GoFundMe and Facebook about her battle with “schizoaffective disorder,” a mental health condition.

FOX13 reached out to a mental health expert about the tragic event.

“Nobody did anything wrong. It’s a genetic medical disorder just like two or three other medically inherited disorders,” said Dr. John McCoy.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said Fair was in an accident on I-40 moments before going into the river in late July.

Investigators said she fled the scene of that accident, drove through a nearby field and into the river where the bodies were recovered.

Fair, 26, Charvon Lofton, 7, and Jattir Ragland Jr, 2, died in the crash.

Moments after getting the results, FOX13’s Tony Atkins sat with Dr. John McCoy, a clinical psychologist of 45 years.

He said it's not common for people dealing with mental health issues to become violent.

“Most people who have a severe mental illness are not dangerous but sometimes they are,” McCoy said.

McCoy said in 45-years of psychology, best practices for loved ones are to keep constant communication with those affected by the disorder.

“It helps to know what they’re thinking. It’s a lot better if you know what a person is thinking and the conclusions they’ve come to,” McCoy said. “These are largely inherited and they affect normal, ordinary people that had not idea they had the particular genetic makeup.”

FOX13 reached out to Fair’s loved ones about the report. We are still working to make contact.

