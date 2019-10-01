Debate continues for hands-free ordinance in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the debate over the hands-free ordinance continues, so does the debate over what the punishment should be for drivers caught breaking the law
One city councilwoman wants drivers to do community service if caught using their phones while driving.
Councilwoman Patrice Robinson proposed altering the fines in the new cell phone ordinance.
The current proposed ordinance would fine drivers $50 the first time they’re caught using their cell phone while driving.
In a committee meeting on Tuesday, Robinson said she wants city police to warn drivers on their first offense. On a second offense, Robinson wants drivers to be assigned community service.
A third offense would result in a $50, according to Robinson.
Beyond that is not yet determined.
“We have approximately 30% of our community is economically disadvantaged,” said Robinson. “We’re trying to change the behavior of drivers in cars, so $50 to me is just not the answer.”
City council is expected to hear back from staff in two weeks on if this is a viable option.
Memphis Police currently cannot enforce the state’s hands-free law until it passes locally.
