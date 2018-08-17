DEBUTING TONIGHT: FOX13 High School Sports Zone

Join Darrell Greene for all the action-packed highlights and scores from the area’s biggest high school sporting events – along with interviews from your favorite players and coaches.
You’ll find it all on the FOX13 High School Sports Zone, debuting Friday, August 17 at 10:30 p.m.
The Zone will take you behind the scenes of the high school sports world in the Mid-South – with segments including the Player of the Week and Drive of the Week.
You’ll be able to get involved with the show using LIVE voting at www.fox13memphis.com/vote.
Miss your favorite school’s final score? Check out the Sports Zone page HERE.
