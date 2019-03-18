Decreasing Clouds and Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the jacket before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 50s.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 10%--mainly this morning.
- Next rain chance: Wednesday (20%).
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
