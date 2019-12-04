0 Deer smashes through local business and runs out the door

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The most unusual case of smash and run at a Mid-South business.

A deer crashed through the window of a Collierville weight loss clinic around 4 p.m. Sunday.

FOX13 spoke to employees at Women of Wellness who were surprised by the young buck.

The footage of the deer is crazy.

The deer crashes through the window of Women of Wellness on Poplar Ave in Collierville, then slams into a wall and exits out the front door.

Cindy Hawkes was near the front of the business when it happened.

At first, I thought maybe a car drove through...uhm we had no idea," Hawkes said.

She is the office manager for the clinic.

The buck didn't stop there.

In addition to smashing the window, he also left big holes in the wall.

Nurse practitioner Stephanie Cline owns the business and has been on the phone with her insurance company.

"So, our insurance was totally shocked, and she said I guess that's what you have insurance for," Cline said. "Nobody thinks about having a deer coming through the front office."

The deer was in through the window and back out of the door in a matter of seconds.

"All of it happened in 12 seconds and it happened so quickly, we didn't know what was going on," Cline said. "We are so glad that nobody was injured, and everybody is fine the deer seemed to pick itself up and went right out the front door."

The owner of women of wellness said that because it's mating season for deer, the young buck may have seen his own reflection in the window, and he tried to pick a fight with what he thought was another deer.



