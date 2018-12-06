  • DeJaVu chef Gary Williams has died, reports say

    Updated:

    The owner of the famous Memphis restaurant DeJaVu has died.

    Originally from New Orleans, chef Gary Williams moved to Memphis about 10 years ago and first opened DeJaVu on Florida street.

    In 2013, he opened a much larger spot in downtown.
    Overnight on social media, people from all over the mid-south expressing their love for Chef Williams.
     

