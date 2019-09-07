0 Delta Fair increases security after shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Delta Fair is ramping up security this year after a shooting last weekend. The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said no one was hurt by the shooting itself, but the aftermath caused a stampede – sending some people to the hospital.

As many at 35,000 are expected to be at the fair this weekend.

Fairgoers will notice some new security changes as soon as they walk into the Delta Fair.

In the past, fair officials said the would do random wanding with metal detectors, but now everyone will be checked by the detectors.

Genene Hopkins, a fair attendee, said, “You know I wanted to come, I wanted my turkey leg so I said I’m not going to stay at home.”

Hopkins comes to the fair every year.

She said she wasn’t going to let last week’s shooting keep her away from her annual tradition, but she did notice a few changes.

“I saw a couple of sheriff cars coming in and I don’t normally see that and then I noticed they checked my back because normally you can just walk in.”

Since the shooting, fair officials said everyone will be wanded with a metal detector and they hired more people to check bags for prohibited items like guns – even if you have a carry permit and knives with other items.

This week, fair staff have collected several knives and some pepper spray, but hey haven’t gotten any guns.

Officials said that’s normal compared to other years.

We also noticed several sheriff’s deputies patrolling throughout the fairground. Some people we talked to off-camera said they visited the fair during the day do they could avoid the crowds at night.

Others said they enjoy the evening crowd with a watchful eye.

The SCSO said there haven’t been any arrests in the shooting.

