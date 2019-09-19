Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris cancels campaign stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris planned to stop in Memphis this weekend, but she recently changes her plans.
Harris was expected to speak at a town hall meeting at East High School on Sunday at 7 p.m.
However, she has chosen to cancel her town hall in Memphis and extend her time in South Carolina to attend a memorial service.
Harris is a senator from California. She is also one of 20 democrats running in the 2020 presidential race.
We're working to find out if Harris plans to reschedule her visit to Memphis. Watch FOX13 News at 9 for updates on this situation.
This election is about fighting for real solutions to solve the critical issues facing American families. If you're with me in this fight, add a grassroots donation tonight — even $1 goes a long way.https://t.co/y1PkBeY79S— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2019
