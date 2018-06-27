Democrats accuse local election commission of suppressing the inner city' vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some area Democrats are accusing the Shelby County Election Commission of ‘suppressing the inner city’ vote.
The issue at hand is over the Commission’s decision to make several changes to early voting locations.
For the first 5 days the only early voting location will be the Agricenter on Walnut Grove.
On Wednesday, Democrats asked for an apology from the Commission.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, speaks to both sides about what happens next and if any concessions will be made?
Trending stories:
- Memphis man burned over 70 percent of his body after tire shop fire
- Armed men rob Five Guys restaurant in Collierville
- Montana woman charged with using machete to force man to have intercourse
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}