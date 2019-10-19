Demonstrators in Memphis hold rally for first ever National Period Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Did you know 46 percent of low income women are forced to make a choice to either buy food or period products?
It’s a startling statistic Tennessee legislators hope to fix.
Their solution? Getting rid of a tax on tampons and pads.
It’s a rallying cry focusing on women who are living in poverty. Organizers told FOX13 46 percent of low income women are faced with a difficult decision.
“I saw a video of homeless women using trash to absorb their menstrual blood and it was a gut punch to me because I’ve never had to worry about where my menstrual products are coming from,” Ainsley Feeney, 16-year-old demonstrator told FOX13.
She said the video inspired her to start a period chapter in Memphis. Saturday afternoon chapters across the country met for National Period Day to call for the end of taxes on feminine products
“People are so embarrassed to talk about periods that they don’t want to share what they are struggling,” Feeney said.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer spoke at the rally. She told FOX13’s Jacque Masse she is presenting a resolution asking legislators to push for no taxes on period products.
“One in four girls in the United States has to miss school because they don’t have the products they need and that to me is a travesty,” Sawyer told FOX13 News.
Organizers told us they will continue to fight until everyone has access to affordable products. A senate and house bill was proposed last January, and Commissioner Sawyer told FOX13 she hopes it will be picked up again next year.
Sawyer said she’s presenting a resolution before the commissioners on Monday.
