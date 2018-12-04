0 Demonstrators say teen was racially profiled during Wolfchase Galleria protest

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man and teen are asking for clearer policies from the Wolfchase Galleria when it comes to what people can and cannot wear there.

This comes after a teen said an officer in a Shelby County Sheriff’s uniform threatened to detain her for filming video of a protest.

That 17-year-old teen said she was filming the protest at the mall when an officer approached her.

A demonstrator – who is white – said there’s no doubt that teen was racially profiled.

“I was recording the incident that happened at the mall and then an officer came up to me and grabbed me, he demanded to see my phone first, then he grabbed me by my arm and threatened to detain me,” said Tai White.

White recorded the protest over the weekend at the mall with her cellphone.

Protesters took to the mall after national criticism about the mall’s dress code policy.

In November, a man was detained and three others were escorted out of the mall recently before video went viral.

Former journalist Kevin McKenzie was also detained after recording the video.

McKenzie told FOX13 when he asked security why the young men were being escorted out of the mall, they said it was because he was wearing a hoodie.

Hunter Demster was one of the demonstrators at the mall over the weekend.

“When I walked away, law enforcement came up to me and said can I talk to you for a second and I said no, I’m good and walked off. Nobody put their hands on me, nobody touched me, nobody forced me to do anything,” he said.

White said an officer told her not to record the officer.

“He said it’s illegal to record the officers and that I had to show my phone and show them what I was recording; he told me to delete the video,” White said.

Wolfchase officials didn’t go into detail when we asked if they threatened to detain the teen.

But they did clarify while they do not have a policy against hoodies, they do ask shoppers “not to conceal their identities” while on mall property for security reasons.

Below is their full statement:

“Wolfchase Galleria does not have a policy against hooded garments. In fact, our retailers sell a wide-range of hooded garments. We do ask our shoppers not to conceal their identities while on mall property for security reasons.”

The code of conduct policy for the mall states people must wear appropriate clothing but doesn’t specify what type of clothing.

Last month a group of white women went to the mall to challenge the policy. They wore their hoodies inside but say they were never asked to leave.

“It’s clear how they’re going to do it, they’re going to target a 17-year-old black girl, they’re going to target a young black man for wearing a hoodie,” Demster said.

FOX13 asked Wolfchase officials about the teen’s claims. Officials sent this statement:

“There was no detainment of anyone related to the protest on Saturday," officials said. It continued, "Wolfchase referred questions on the specific nature of this interaction to the Sheriff’s department.”

SCSO is working to learn more information about this.

