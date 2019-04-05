- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Mid-South through 9AM.
- A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.
- Saturday will start of dry and warm, but a warm front will brings isolated showers & storms into the area Saturday evening.
- More widespread showers and storms likely Sunday.
- On both days, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, with the primary threat being damaging winds and large hail.
- Temperatures warm towards 80° by Wednesday.
