  • Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Mid-South through 9AM.
    • A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.
    • Saturday will start of dry and warm, but a warm front will brings isolated showers & storms into the area Saturday evening.
    • More widespread showers and storms likely Sunday.
    • On both days, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, with the primary threat being damaging winds and large hail.
    • Temperatures warm towards 80° by Wednesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories