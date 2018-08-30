Dept. of Education looking at rules surrounding sexual assaults on campuses, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United States Department of Education is taking a serious look at how to treat sexual assaults on college campuses.
A new report by the New York Times said those new rules will bolster the rights of the accused and lessen liability for colleges.
The New York Times said the new rules would narrow the definition of "sexual harassment."
It would only hold schools accountable for formal complaints filed through “proper authorities."
FOX13's Tony Atkins spoke with students and officials at the University of Memphis. Their reactions to the reported possible rule changes on college campuses -- on FOX13 News at 9.
