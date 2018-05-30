0 Deputies and school resource officers could get body cameras in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies will get new body cameras if the county commission agrees to pay for them.

FOX13 news has learned the request is part of a budget item to be voted on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department wants to join Memphis police in having body cameras to improve accountability with the public and help fight crime.

FOX13 has learned cameras will go to deputies on patrol, traffic and fugitive squad.

Shelby County resident Stephen Polk said, "With everything that is going on, it is something that should have been done much earlier.”

FOX13 obtained the contract for the cameras. The county commission must decide if the technology is worth the cost. ]

For $2,160,950 the department can purchase 300 body cameras and 200 in car cameras.

"I think it protects both civilians and police officers, so I think it is money well spent," said Polk.

Deputies won't get the equipment until late Fall because they have to be trained.

Sources within the Sheriff's Office tell FOX13 the roll out won't be rushed.

They don't want to repeat the hurried mistakes of Memphis Police when it rushed to deploy body cameras in 2016, only to have the process delayed at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney.

Many people tell FOX13 they welcome the body cameras and promised accountability between law enforcement and the public.

"There is often three sides to the truth, one side, one side and then the actual truth and I think the video can actually do that," said Tony Malone.

The bulk of the body cameras are for deputies but about 60 school resource officers will get them as well.

