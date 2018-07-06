  • Deputies asking for help to find missing DeSoto teen

    DeSoto Couty Sherrif's Department is taking to social media to help find a missing teen. 

    The 16-year-old girl, who deputies only identified by her first name Abigail, is missing. 

    They do not specify how long she has been gone for, or any details surrounding her disappearance. 

