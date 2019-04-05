  • Deputies asking for help to find missing woman

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing person.

    Judith Carpenter, 70, walked away from her residence on the 3900 block of Raleigh LaGrange Road in the Rossville area between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm on Thursday April 4, 2019.

    Carpenter suffers from early onset of dementia and deputies believe that she went
    outside to look for her dog, a bluetick hound.

    She has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and tennis shoes. Emergency personnel are in the area searching but have not located anything at this time.

    If anyone has any information, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.
     

