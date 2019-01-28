  • Deputies 'desperately searching' for 85-year-old woman in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a missing woman in Shelby County.

    Officers said Pandora Duckett, 85, was last seen in the 4300 block of Rosswood Monday morning around 7:30.

    Deputies said she was walking away from her home and she might be confused.

    Pandora was wearing a grey jacket and grey sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

    SCSO told FOX13 she's 5'5" and weighs 110 lbs. 

    If you've seen Pandora, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories