0 Deputies enforce school zone safety across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several schools across the Mid-South are back in session and that means the return of school safety zones.

Failure to slow down when lights are flashing not only puts others in danger, but can be costly.

With radar in hand, SCSO Deputy Jonathan Wingo sit patiently waiting for the next school zone violator.

“Speeders, texting and driving, people not paying attention to what they’re doing,” Wingo said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

With school back in session, drivers must slow down when the school zone lights are flashing.

It’s a rule Wingo said is often ignored. FOX13 followed Wingo as he ran radar during dismissal outside Dexter Middle School in Cordova.

It didn’t take long for him to catch his first violator. In just 45 minutes, he pulled three drivers over.

The first driver was driving 27 miles per hour in the 15mph school zone. The driver also had expired tags.

The second driver was driving 28mph. The third driver Wingo pulled over was not wearing a seatbelt and had a revoked license.

Driving over the speed limit can have drastic consequences.

“Can be as simple as getting a traffic ticket, or as serious as hitting a crossing guard, kid, or another car,” Wingo explained.

Wingo said a violation like texting and driving can cost up to $60 and up to $175 with the additional court cost.

During the 2017-2018 school year, 710 tickets for various traffic violations were given in School Zones by SCSO.

Wingo said he doesn’t have a problem writing tickets, especially if it reminds drivers to slow down.

“Pay attention, look for children, drive through here as if you won child is crossing the street,” Wingo said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.