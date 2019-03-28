Deputies executing warrant hear gunshot, find man shot inside, SCSO says

Shelby County Sheriff's Department was executing a search warrant when things took a deadly turn.
According to deputies, they were on the 4000 block of Fizer Avenue on Thursday morning.
After they heard a gunshot, they went inside and found the man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
It is not clear how the man was shot.
FOX13 has learned that the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SCSO is investigating a shooting at 4024 Fizer Avenue. Initially, deputies were at the home executing a warrant when they heard a gunshot. Deputies entered the home and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene. pic.twitter.com/gXUWemFP1y— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 28, 2019
