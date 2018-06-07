0 Deputies: Husband shot wife in stomach during child's birthday party in Tennessee

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A manhunt continues in Wilson County after deputies say the suspect shot his wife during an argument at their child’s birthday party.

Wilson County deputies have been searching for Thomas Earl Adams in the area of Mt Juliet. The search has since expanded outside the city limits.

Deputies said Adams and his wife got in an argument outside a friend’s home, and Adams shot his wife in the stomach. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting and manhunt has been more commotion than neighbor Cynthia Loring said she’s seen in 34 years living next door.

“It’s very unusual,” Loring said. “I don't remember anything ever happening like this in all these years. Very quiet. It's one of the reasons we moved out here to raise our kids in some nice, quiet place so this has been very shocking.”

Throughout Wednesday night’s search, Loring said she and her husband have stayed inside their home.

“Normally I would be out here watering my flowers and things,” Loring said. “And my husband said ‘let's just stick it out. Let's just stay inside.’ You hate to let anything make you fearful of doing the things that you normally do but you got to be safe.”

A Tennessee Highway Patrol chopper, Wilson County K-9 unit and Mt Juliet Police have all assisted in the search.

Anyone who sees Thomas Earl Adams should call 911 immediately.

