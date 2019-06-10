Deputies identify 19-year-old killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Authorities have identified the man killed after a crash in Shelby County.
Officers responded to the crash Saturday evening on Canada Road.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, he later died at the hospital.
Investigators have identified the man killed as Aidan Little, 19.
The crash is still under investigation.
