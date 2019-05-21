0 Deputies identify man found dead in Shelby County after 'accidental drowning,' officials say

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a body was pulled out of a lake in Shelby County.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials, the body was found in Garner Lake on Windward Slope Drive in Lakeland around 3 p.m. Monday.

Investigators have identified the man found dead as Scott Darling, 56, from Lakeland.

Police are investigating a body that was found in Lakeland @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/0TwespEnmM — Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) May 20, 2019

SCSO told FOX13 it is an ongoing death investigation. Officers said Darling died after what appeared to be an accidental drowning.

According to the Center for Disease Control, about 10 people die every day from unintentional drowning.

Of that 10, two are 14 years old or younger.

Drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States.

Resident Larry Brown said the lake isn't too deep, but Monday’s tragic event is proof it can still be dangerous.

“The place he was the water wasn't but about three foot deep,” said Brown. “So, he could have hit his head. He could have had a stroke. A lot of things can happen.”

The official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

SCSO is on the scene in the 9800 block of Windward Slope Cove, where a body has been located in a pond. Preliminary information suggests that this appears to be an accidental drowning incident. The identity of the male victim has not been released. pic.twitter.com/ApFdzQ02s8 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 20, 2019

