  • Deputies investigate DOA in Mississippi

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County deputies are investigating a DOA on Goodman Rd.

    Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 Sunday morning after gunshots were fired in the area.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    The victim's identity also has not been confirmed.

    Deputies told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation. 

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

