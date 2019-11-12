Deputies investigating domestic homicide in DeSoto County, sheriff says

DESOTO Co., Miss. - North Mississippi investigators are searching for answers after a homicide in DeSoto County.
Deputies were called to the 4400 block of Center Hill Rd. in Olive Branch Tuesday morning.
It's unclear how the person was killed, but Sheriff Rasco with DeSoto County said the incident was domestic.
The person killed has not been identified by investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
