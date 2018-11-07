Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Olive Branch

Deputies are investigating after a house was shot multiple times in DeSoto County.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the home, which is located on the 5100 block of Hunters Horn had bullet holes.
The sheriff also said they found five shell casing in the street. The names of the suspects in the shooting have not been released because they are juveniles.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.
