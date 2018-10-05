  • Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are investigating a “suspicious death” in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the suspicious death was discovered in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge Cove near the Mississippi border. 

    Deputies said the surrounding area will be blocked off for the next few hours as they investigate. 

    It is unclear what was found exactly, as details are limited at this time. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

