Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are investigating a “suspicious death” in a Memphis neighborhood.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the suspicious death was discovered in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge Cove near the Mississippi border.
Deputies are on the scene in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge investigating a suspicious death. Twisting Ridge at Valley Oak will be block for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/oY1bAM6p63— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 5, 2018
Deputies said the surrounding area will be blocked off for the next few hours as they investigate.
It is unclear what was found exactly, as details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Doctor finds Sherra Wright is mentally stable, fit to stand trial
- Memphis man convicted of carrying out paid murder of ‘high-ranking’ gang member
- 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis apartment complex
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}